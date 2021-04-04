UrduPoint.com
Football: German Bundesliga Table

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 09:30 PM

Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :German Bundesliga table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bayern Munich 27 20 4 3 79 35 64 RB Leipzig 27 17 6 4 48 22 57 VfL Wolfsburg 27 15 9 3 46 22 54 Eintracht Frankfurt 27 13 11 3 55 37 50 -------------------------------------------- Borussia Dortmund 27 13 4 10 55 39 43 -------------------------------------------- Bayer Leverkusen 27 12 7 8 45 32 43 -------------------------------------------- VfB Stuttgart 27 10 9 8 48 41 39 Bor.

Moenchengladbach 27 10 9 8 46 41 39 Union Berlin 26 9 11 6 40 32 38 SC Freiburg 27 10 7 10 40 41 37 Augsburg 27 9 5 13 29 41 32 Hoffenheim 27 8 6 13 41 47 30 Werder Bremen 27 7 9 11 31 39 30 Mainz 05 27 6 7 14 27 46 25 Hertha Berlin 26 6 6 14 31 45 24 -------------------------------------------- FC Cologne 27 5 8 14 25 47 23 -------------------------------------------- Arminia Bielefeld 27 6 5 16 21 46 23 Schalke 04 27 1 7 19 17 71 10 Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; fifth place for the Europa League and sixth place for the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom two are relegated; third from bottom goes into a relegation/promotion play-off with the club which finishes third in the second division.

