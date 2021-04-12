Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :German Bundesliga table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bayern Munich 28 20 5 3 80 36 65 RB Leipzig 28 18 6 4 52 23 60 VfL Wolfsburg 28 15 9 4 49 26 54 Eintracht Frankfurt 28 14 11 3 59 40 53 ------------------------------------------------------ Borussia Dortmund 28 14 4 10 58 41 46 ------------------------------------------------------ Bayer Leverkusen 27 12 7 8 45 32 43 ------------------------------------------------------ Union Berlin 28 9 13 6 42 34 40 Borussia Moenchengladbach 28 10 10 8 48 43 40 VfB Stuttgart 28 10 9 9 50 44 39 Freiburg 28 10 7 11 40 42 37 Augsburg 28 9 5 14 29 42 32 Hoffenheim 27 8 6 13 41 47 30 Werder Bremen 28 7 9 12 32 43 30 Mainz 05 28 7 7 14 30 48 28 Hertha Berlin 28 6 8 14 34 48 26 ------------------------------------------------------ Arminia Bielefeld 28 7 5 16 22 46 26 ------------------------------------------------------ Cologne 28 5 8 15 27 50 23 Schalke 04 28 2 7 19 18 71 13 Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; fifth place for the Europa League and sixth place for the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom two are relegated; third from bottom goes into a relegation/promotion play-off with the club which finishes third in the second division