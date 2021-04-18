UrduPoint.com
Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :German Bundesliga table after Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bayern Munich 29 21 5 3 83 38 68 RB Leipzig 29 18 7 4 52 23 61 VfL Wolfsburg 29 15 9 5 51 29 54 Eintracht Frankfurt 29 14 11 4 59 44 53 -------------------------------------------------- Bayer Leverkusen 29 13 8 8 48 32 47 -------------------------------------------------- Borussia Dortmund 28 14 4 10 58 41 46 -------------------------------------------------- Borussia Moenchengladbach 29 11 10 8 52 43 43 Union Berlin 29 10 13 6 44 35 43 Freiburg 29 11 7 11 44 42 40 VfB Stuttgart 29 10 9 10 51 46 39 Augsburg 29 9 6 14 29 42 33 Hoffenheim 29 8 8 13 41 47 32 Werder Bremen 28 7 9 12 32 43 30 Mainz 05 28 7 7 14 30 48 28 Arminia Bielefeld 29 7 6 16 22 46 27 -------------------------------------------------- Hertha Berlin 28 6 8 14 34 48 26 -------------------------------------------------- FC Cologne 29 5 8 16 27 53 23 Schalke 04 29 2 7 20 18 75 13 Note: -- Top four qualify for Champions League; fifth place for the Europa League and sixth place for the Europa Conference League play-offs -- Bottom two are relegated; third from bottom goes into a relegation/promotion play-off with the club which finishes third in the second division BORUSSIA DORTMUND

