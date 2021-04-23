Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :German Bundesliga table before this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bayern Munich 30 22 5 3 85 38 71 RB Leipzig 30 18 7 5 53 25 61 VfL Wolfsburg 30 16 9 5 54 30 57 Eintracht Frankfurt 30 15 11 4 61 44 56 ---------------------------------------------- Borussia Dortmund 30 16 4 10 64 42 52 ---------------------------------------------- Bayer Leverkusen 30 13 8 9 48 34 47 ---------------------------------------------- Borussia Moenchengladbach 30 11 10 9 54 46 43 Union Berlin 30 10 13 7 44 37 43 SC Freiburg 29 11 7 11 44 42 40 VfB Stuttgart 30 10 9 11 52 49 39 Hoffenheim 30 9 8 13 44 49 35 Augsburg 30 9 6 15 29 44 33 Mainz 05 29 8 7 14 31 48 31 Werder Bremen 30 7 9 14 33 48 30 Arminia Bielefeld 30 8 6 16 23 46 30 ---------------------------------------------- Hertha Berlin 28 6 8 14 34 48 26 ---------------------------------------------- FC Cologne 30 6 8 16 29 54 26 Schalke 04 30 2 7 21 18 76 13 - relegated Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; fifth place for the Europa League and sixth place for the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom two are relegated; third from bottom goes into a relegation/promotion play-off with the club which finishes third in the second division.