UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: German Bundesliga Table

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 09:30 AM

Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :German Bundesliga table before this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bayern Munich 30 22 5 3 85 38 71 RB Leipzig 30 18 7 5 53 25 61 VfL Wolfsburg 30 16 9 5 54 30 57 Eintracht Frankfurt 30 15 11 4 61 44 56 ---------------------------------------------- Borussia Dortmund 30 16 4 10 64 42 52 ---------------------------------------------- Bayer Leverkusen 30 13 8 9 48 34 47 ---------------------------------------------- Borussia Moenchengladbach 30 11 10 9 54 46 43 Union Berlin 30 10 13 7 44 37 43 SC Freiburg 29 11 7 11 44 42 40 VfB Stuttgart 30 10 9 11 52 49 39 Hoffenheim 30 9 8 13 44 49 35 Augsburg 30 9 6 15 29 44 33 Mainz 05 29 8 7 14 31 48 31 Werder Bremen 30 7 9 14 33 48 30 Arminia Bielefeld 30 8 6 16 23 46 30 ---------------------------------------------- Hertha Berlin 28 6 8 14 34 48 26 ---------------------------------------------- FC Cologne 30 6 8 16 29 54 26 Schalke 04 30 2 7 21 18 76 13 - relegated Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; fifth place for the Europa League and sixth place for the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom two are relegated; third from bottom goes into a relegation/promotion play-off with the club which finishes third in the second division.

Related Topics

German Mainz Bielefeld Augsburg Freiburg Leipzig Stuttgart Bremen Cologne Frankfurt Berlin From Top Bayern Borussia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

12 minutes ago

101,239 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

9 hours ago

Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communities mo ..

10 hours ago

KIU, Serena Hotel celebrate Earth Day 2021

9 hours ago

Sindh govt to comply with NCOC advisory to contain ..

9 hours ago

Covid 3rd wave peak in France 'appears to be behin ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.