Football: German Bundesliga Table

Mon 26th April 2021

Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :German Bundesliga table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bayern Munich 31 22 5 4 86 40 71 RB Leipzig 31 19 7 5 55 25 64 VfL Wolfsburg 31 16 9 6 54 32 57 Eintracht Frankfurt 31 15 11 5 62 47 56 ------------------------------------------------ Borussia Dortmund 31 17 4 10 66 42 55 ------------------------------------------------ Bayer Leverkusen 31 14 8 9 51 35 50 ------------------------------------------------ Union Berlin 31 11 13 7 47 38 46 Bor.

Moenchengladbach 31 12 10 9 59 46 46 SC Freiburg 30 11 8 11 45 43 41 VfB Stuttgart 31 10 9 12 52 51 39 Hoffenheim 31 9 9 13 45 50 36 Mainz 05 30 9 7 14 33 49 34 Augsburg 31 9 6 16 31 47 33 Werder Bremen 31 7 9 15 34 51 30 Arminia Bielefeld 31 8 6 17 23 51 30 ------------------------------------------------ FC Cologne 31 7 8 16 32 56 29 ------------------------------------------------ Hertha Berlin 28 6 8 14 34 48 26 Schalke 04 30 2 7 21 18 76 13 -- relegated Note: -- Top four qualify for Champions League; fifth place for the Europa League and sixth place for the Europa Conference League play-offs -- Bottom two are relegated; third from bottom goes into a relegation/promotion play-off with the club which finishes third in the second division BORUSSIA DORTMUND

