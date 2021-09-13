Football: German Bundesliga Table
Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 02:10 AM
Berlin, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :German Bundesliga table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): VfL Wolfsburg 4 4 0 0 6 1 12 Bayern Munich 4 3 1 0 13 4 10 Borussia Dortmund 4 3 0 1 13 9 9 Mainz 05 4 3 0 1 6 2 9 Freiburg 4 2 2 0 6 4 8 Bayer Leverkusen 4 2 1 1 12 6 7 Cologne 4 2 1 1 8 6 7 Union Berlin 4 1 3 0 5 4 6 Hoffenheim 4 1 1 2 8 7 4 VfB Stuttgart 4 1 1 2 8 9 4 VfL Bochum 3 1 0 2 3 3 3 Arminia Bielefeld 3 0 3 0 2 2 3 RB Leipzig 4 1 0 3 5 6 3 Eintracht Frankfurt 4 0 3 1 4 7 3 Augsburg 4 0 2 2 1 8 2 Bor.
Moenchengladbach 3 0 1 2 2 7 1 Greuther Fuerth 4 0 1 3 2 11 1 Hertha Berlin 3 0 0 3 2 10 0 BORUSSIA DORTMUND