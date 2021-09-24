Football: German Bundesliga Table
Muhammad Irfan 24 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 09:10 AM
Berlin, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :German Bundesliga table before this weekend's games (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bayern Munich 5 4 1 0 20 4 13 VfL Wolfsburg 5 4 1 0 7 2 13 Borussia Dortmund 5 4 0 1 17 11 12 Bayer Leverkusen 5 3 1 1 15 7 10 Mainz 05 5 3 1 1 6 2 10 Freiburg 5 2 3 0 6 4 9 Cologne 5 2 2 1 9 7 8 Union Berlin 5 1 3 1 7 8 6 Hertha Berlin 5 2 0 3 7 12 6 Hoffenheim 5 1 2 2 8 7 5 Augsburg 5 1 2 2 2 8 5 RB Leipzig 5 1 1 3 6 7 4 Arminia Bielefeld 5 0 4 1 3 5 4 VfB Stuttgart 5 1 1 3 9 12 4 Eintracht Frankfurt 5 0 4 1 5 8 4 Bor.
Moenchengladbach 5 1 1 3 5 9 4VfL Bochum 5 1 0 4 4 13 3Greuther Fuerth 5 0 1 4 3 13 1