Football: German Bundesliga Table

Sun 12th December 2021

Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :German Bundesliga table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bayern Munich 15 12 1 2 47 16 37 Borussia Dortmund 15 10 1 4 36 23 31 Bayer Leverkusen 14 8 3 3 35 19 27 Hoffenheim 15 8 2 5 32 23 26 Freiburg 15 7 4 4 26 15 25 Union Berlin 15 6 5 4 22 21 23 RB Leipzig 15 6 3 6 29 19 21 Mainz 05 15 6 3 6 21 16 21 VfL Bochum 15 6 2 7 16 23 20 VfL Wolfsburg 15 6 2 7 15 22 20 Cologne 15 4 7 4 23 25 19 Eintracht Frankfurt 14 4 6 4 18 20 18 Bor.

Moenchengladbach 15 5 3 7 19 28 18 Hertha Berlin 15 5 3 7 17 29 18 VfB Stuttgart 15 4 5 6 22 25 17 Augsburg 15 4 4 7 16 25 16Arminia Bielefeld 15 1 7 7 10 22 10Greuther Fuerth 15 1 1 13 13 46 4

