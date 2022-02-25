UrduPoint.com

Football: German Bundesliga Table

Published February 25, 2022

Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :German Bundesliga table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bayern Munich 23 18 1 4 74 25 55 Borussia Dortmund 23 16 1 6 63 36 49 Bayer Leverkusen 23 12 5 6 60 39 41 RB Leipzig 23 11 4 8 49 28 37 ----------------------------------------- Hoffenheim 23 11 4 8 45 35 37 ----------------------------------------- Freiburg 23 10 7 6 36 26 37 ----------------------------------------- Cologne 23 9 8 6 35 37 35 Mainz 05 23 10 4 9 34 26 34 Union Berlin 23 9 7 7 29 31 34 Eintracht Frankfurt 23 8 7 8 33 35 31 VfL Bochum 23 8 5 10 25 33 29 VfL Wolfsburg 23 8 3 12 24 35 27 Bor.

Moenchengladbach 23 7 5 11 30 46 26 Arminia Bielefeld 23 5 10 8 22 29 25 Hertha Berlin 23 6 5 12 25 51 23 ----------------------------------------- Augsburg 23 5 7 11 25 40 22 ------------------------------------------ VfB Stuttgart 23 4 7 12 27 43 19 Greuther Fuerth 23 3 4 16 21 61 13 Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-placed team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom two are relegated; third from bottom goes into a relegation/promotion play-off with the club which finishes third in the second division

>