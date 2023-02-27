Football: German Bundesliga table

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :German Bundesliga table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bayern Munich 22 13 7 2 64 21 46 Borussia Dortmund 22 15 1 6 45 27 46 Union Berlin 22 13 4 5 35 27 43 RB Leipzig 22 12 6 4 45 27 42 SC Freiburg 22 12 5 5 35 32 41 Eintracht Frankfurt 22 11 5 6 43 31 38 VfL Wolfsburg 22 9 6 7 40 29 33 Mainz 05 22 9 5 8 37 34 32 Werder Bremen 22 9 3 10 34 41 30 Borussia Moenchengladbach 22 8 5 9 38 39 29 Bayer Leverkusen 22 8 4 10 36 36 28 FC Cologne 22 6 8 8 32 36 26 Augsburg 22 7 3 12 26 38 24 Hertha Berlin 22 5 5 12 27 40 20 VfB Stuttgart 22 4 7 11 27 38 19 Hoffenheim 22 5 4 13 29 41 19VfL Bochum 22 6 1 15 24 54 19Schalke 04 22 3 7 12 16 42 16