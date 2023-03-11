Football: German Bundesliga table

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :German Bundesliga table after Friday's game (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bayern Munich 23 14 7 2 66 22 49 Borussia Dortmund 23 16 1 6 47 28 49 Union Berlin 23 13 5 5 35 27 44 RB Leipzig 23 12 6 5 46 29 42 ----------------------------------- SC Freiburg 23 12 6 5 35 32 42 Eintracht Frankfurt 23 11 6 6 45 33 39 ----------------------------------- Mainz 23 10 5 8 38 34 35 VfL Wolfsburg 23 9 7 7 42 31 34 Bayer Leverkusen 23 9 4 10 40 37 31 Borussia Moenchengladbach 23 8 6 9 38 39 30 Werder Bremen 23 9 3 11 35 43 30 FC Cologne 24 6 9 9 32 38 27 Augsburg 23 8 3 12 28 39 27 VfL Bochum 24 7 1 16 25 56 22 Hertha Berlin 23 5 5 13 28 44 20 ----------------------------------- VfB Stuttgart 23 4 7 12 28 40 19 ----------------------------------- Hoffenheim 23 5 4 14 29 42 19 Schalke 23 4 7 12 18 42 19 Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-placed team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom two are relegated; third from bottom goes into a relegation/promotion play-off with the club which finishes third in the second division