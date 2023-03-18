Football: German Bundesliga table

UrduPoint.com

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :German Bundesliga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bayern Munich 24 15 7 2 71 25 52 Borussia Dortmund 24 16 2 6 49 30 50 RB Leipzig 24 13 6 5 49 29 45 Union Berlin 24 13 6 5 36 28 45 ----------------------------------------- Freiburg 24 13 6 5 37 33 45 ----------------------------------------- Eintracht Frankfurt 24 11 7 6 46 34 40 ----------------------------------------- Mainz 24 10 6 8 39 35 36 Wolfsburg 24 9 8 7 43 32 35 Bayer Leverkusen 24 10 4 10 43 39 34 Bor.

Moenchengladbach 25 8 7 10 40 44 31 Werder Bremen 25 9 4 12 39 48 31 Cologne 24 6 9 9 32 38 27 Augsburg 24 8 3 13 31 44 27 Bochum 24 7 1 16 26 56 22 Hertha Berlin 24 5 6 13 29 45 21 ----------------------------------------- Stuttgart 24 4 8 12 29 41 20 ----------------------------------------- Schalke 24 4 8 12 20 44 20 Hoffenheim 24 5 4 15 30 44 19 Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-placed team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom two are relegated; third from bottom goes into a relegation/promotion play-off with the club which finishes third in the second division

