Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :German Bundesliga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bayern Munich 28 17 8 3 78 30 59 Borussia Dortmund 28 18 3 7 62 39 57 RB Leipzig 28 15 6 7 53 35 51 Union Berlin 27 15 6 6 42 30 51 ------------------------------- Freiburg 27 13 8 6 39 36 47 Bayer Leverkusen 27 13 4 10 51 41 43 ------------------------------------ Eintracht Frankfurt 28 11 9 8 49 41 42 Mainz 28 11 9 8 46 39 42 Wolfsburg 27 10 9 8 46 36 39 Borussia Moenchengladbach 28 9 9 10 43 45 36 Cologne 28 7 11 10 37 46 32 Werder Bremen 27 9 5 13 42 52 32 Hoffenheim 28 8 5 15 38 47 29 Augsburg 28 8 5 15 37 53 29 Bochum 27 8 2 17 30 60 26 ------------------------- Stuttgart 28 5 9 14 35 50 24 ---------------------------- Schalke 28 5 9 14 26 52 24 Hertha Berlin 28 5 7 16 33 55 22 Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-placed team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom two are relegated; third from bottom goes into a relegation/promotion play-off with the club which finishes third in the second division