Football: German Bundesliga table

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bayern Munich 29 17 8 4 79 33 59 Borussia Dortmund 28 18 3 7 62 39 57 Union Berlin 28 15 7 6 43 31 52 RB Leipzig 28 15 6 7 53 35 51 -------------------------------- SC Freiburg 28 14 8 6 41 37 50 Mainz 29 12 9 8 49 40 45 -------------------------------- Bayer Leverkusen 28 13 5 10 51 41 44 VfL Wolfsburg 29 11 10 8 51 37 43 Eintracht Frankfurt 28 11 9 8 49 41 42 Borussia Moenchengladbach 28 9 9 10 43 45 36 FC Cologne 29 8 11 10 40 47 35 Werder Bremen 29 10 5 14 47 56 35 Augsburg 29 8 6 15 38 54 30 Hoffenheim 29 8 5 16 39 50 29 VfL Bochum 29 8 3 18 32 66 27 -------------------------------- VfB Stuttgart 29 5 10 14 36 51 25 -------------------------------- Schalke 04 28 5 9 14 26 52 24 Hertha Berlin 29 5 7 17 35 59 22 Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; the team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-placed team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom two are relegated; third from the bottom goes into a relegation/promotion play-off with the club which finishes third in the second division