Football: German Bundesliga Table

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :German Bundesliga table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Borussia Dortmund 29 19 3 7 66 39 60 Bayern Munich 29 17 8 4 79 33 59 Union Berlin 29 16 7 6 44 31 55 Freiburg 29 15 8 6 45 37 53 --------------------------- RB Leipzig 29 15 6 8 53 37 51 Bayer Leverkusen 29 14 5 10 53 41 47 ------------------------------------ Mainz 29 12 9 8 49 40 45 Wolfsburg 29 11 10 8 51 37 43 Eintracht Frankfurt 29 11 9 9 49 45 42 Borussia Moenchengladbach 29 9 9 11 43 46 36 Cologne 29 8 11 10 40 47 35 Werder Bremen 29 10 5 14 47 56 35 Augsburg 29 8 6 15 38 54 30 Hoffenheim 29 8 5 16 39 50 29 Bochum 29 8 3 18 32 66 27 ------------------------- Stuttgart 29 5 10 14 36 51 25 ----------------------------- Schalke 29 5 9 15 26 56 24 Hertha Berlin 29 5 7 17 35 59 22 Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; the team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-placed team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom two are relegated; third from the bottom goes into a relegation/promotion play-off with the club which finishes third in the second division

