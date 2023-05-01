Football: German Bundesliga table

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :German Bundesliga table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bayern Munich 30 18 8 4 81 33 62 Borussia Dortmund 30 19 4 7 67 40 61 Union Berlin 30 16 8 6 44 31 56 SC Freiburg 30 16 8 6 46 37 56 --------------------------- RB Leipzig 30 16 6 8 54 37 54 Bayer Leverkusen 30 14 6 10 53 41 48 --------------------------- Mainz05 29 12 9 8 49 40 45 VfL Wolfsburg 29 11 10 8 51 37 43 Eintracht Frankfurt 30 11 10 9 50 46 43 Borussia Moenchengladbach 30 9 9 12 44 48 36 FC Cologne 30 8 11 11 40 48 35 Werder Bremen 30 10 5 15 48 58 35 Augsburg 30 8 7 15 39 55 31 Hoffenheim 30 8 5 17 39 51 29 VfB Stuttgart 30 6 10 14 38 52 28 --------------------------- VfL Bochum 30 8 4 18 33 67 28 --------------------------- Schalke 30 6 9 15 28 57 27 Hertha Berlin 30 5 7 18 35 61 22 Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-placed team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom two are relegated; third from bottom goes into a relegation/promotion play-off with the club which finishes third in the second division