Football: German Bundesliga Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :German Bundesliga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bayern Munich 31 19 8 4 83 34 65 Borussia Dortmund 31 20 4 7 73 40 64 RB Leipzig 31 17 6 8 55 37 57 Union Berlin 31 16 8 7 44 32 56 -------------------------------- SC Freiburg 31 16 8 7 46 38 56 Bayer Leverkusen 31 14 6 11 54 43 48 ------------------------------------- VfL Wolfsburg 31 12 10 9 54 43 46 Mainz 31 12 9 10 51 46 45 Eintracht Frankfurt 31 11 10 10 51 49 43 FC Cologne 32 10 11 11 47 51 41 Borussia Moenchengladbach 31 10 9 12 46 48 39 Werder Bremen 31 10 5 16 49 60 35 Augsburg 31 9 7 15 40 55 34 Hoffenheim 31 9 5 17 42 52 32 Schalke 31 7 9 15 31 59 30 ---------------------------------- VfB Stuttgart 31 6 10 15 39 54 28 ---------------------------------- VfL Bochum 31 8 4 19 33 69 28 Hertha Berlin 32 6 7 19 39 67 25 Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-placed team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom two are relegated; third from bottom goes into a relegation/promotion play-off with the club which finishes third in the second division

