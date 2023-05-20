Football: German Bundesliga table

UrduPoint.com

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :German Bundesliga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bayern Munich 32 20 8 4 89 34 68 Borussia Dortmund 32 21 4 7 78 42 67 RB Leipzig 32 18 6 8 57 38 60 Union Berlin 32 17 8 7 48 34 59 -------------------------------- SC Freiburg 33 17 8 8 50 42 59 Bayer Leverkusen 32 14 7 11 55 44 49 -------------------------------- VfL Wolfsburg 33 13 10 10 56 46 49 Eintracht Frankfurt 32 12 10 10 54 49 46 Mainz 05 32 12 9 11 51 49 45 FC Cologne 32 10 11 11 47 51 41 Borussia Moenchengladbach 32 10 9 13 48 53 39 Werder Bremen 32 10 5 17 50 62 35 Augsburg 32 9 7 16 42 58 34 Hoffenheim 32 9 5 18 43 54 32 VfL Bochum 32 9 4 19 36 71 31 -------------------------------- Schalke 04 32 7 9 16 31 65 30 -------------------------------- VfB Stuttgart 32 6 11 15 40 55 29 Hertha Berlin 32 6 7 19 39 67 25 Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-placed team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom two are relegated; third from bottom goes into a relegation/promotion play-off with the club which finishes third in the second division

