Football: German Bundesliga Table
Published September 03, 2023
BERLIN, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :German Bundesliga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bayer Leverkusen 3 3 0 0 11 3 9 Bayern Munich 3 3 0 0 9 2 9 Stuttgart 3 2 0 1 11 5 6 Union Berlin 2 2 0 0 8 2 6 ---------------------------- Hoffenheim 3 2 0 1 7 5 6 Wolfsburg 3 2 0 1 5 4 6 ---------------------------- Freiburg 3 2 0 1 3 6 6 Borussia Dortmund 3 1 2 0 4 3 5 Eintracht Frankfurt 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 RB Leipzig 2 1 0 1 7 4 3 Werder Bremen 3 1 0 2 4 5 3 Augsburg 3 0 2 1 7 9 2 Bochum 3 0 2 1 3 8 2 Heidenheim 3 0 1 2 4 7 1 Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 0 1 2 5 9 1 -------------------------------- Mainz 05 3 0 1 2 2 9 1 FC Cologne 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 Darmstadt 98 3 0 0 3 2 10 0 Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League.
Bottom three relegated