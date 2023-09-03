Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Table

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Football: German Bundesliga table

BERLIN, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :German Bundesliga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bayer Leverkusen 3 3 0 0 11 3 9 Bayern Munich 3 3 0 0 9 2 9 Stuttgart 3 2 0 1 11 5 6 Union Berlin 2 2 0 0 8 2 6 ---------------------------- Hoffenheim 3 2 0 1 7 5 6 Wolfsburg 3 2 0 1 5 4 6 ---------------------------- Freiburg 3 2 0 1 3 6 6 Borussia Dortmund 3 1 2 0 4 3 5 Eintracht Frankfurt 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 RB Leipzig 2 1 0 1 7 4 3 Werder Bremen 3 1 0 2 4 5 3 Augsburg 3 0 2 1 7 9 2 Bochum 3 0 2 1 3 8 2 Heidenheim 3 0 1 2 4 7 1 Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 0 1 2 5 9 1 -------------------------------- Mainz 05 3 0 1 2 2 9 1 FC Cologne 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 Darmstadt 98 3 0 0 3 2 10 0 Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League.

Bottom three relegated

Related Topics

German Mainz Augsburg Freiburg Leipzig Stuttgart Bremen Cologne Frankfurt Berlin Top Bayern Borussia

Recent Stories

UAE win FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

UAE win FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Riders &amp; Juniors for 4th ..

2 hours ago
 Hot, partly cloudy weather predicted for Lahore ci ..

Hot, partly cloudy weather predicted for Lahore city

2 hours ago
 IPP welcomes ECP decision to reduce time period fo ..

IPP welcomes ECP decision to reduce time period for delimitation

2 hours ago
 CM reviews Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh urs arrangements ..

CM reviews Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh urs arrangements

2 hours ago
 China Commits to Innovation-Driven Development

China Commits to Innovation-Driven Development

2 hours ago
 Motorcycling: Catalunya MotoGP sprint results

Motorcycling: Catalunya MotoGP sprint results

2 hours ago
Pakistan Navy Flotilla visits Iraq during overseas ..

Pakistan Navy Flotilla visits Iraq during overseas deployment

2 hours ago
 Former CM Sindh says PPP will tackle economic situ ..

Former CM Sindh says PPP will tackle economic situation if succeeded

2 hours ago
 Cars snatched from Karachi recovered in Hyderabad

Cars snatched from Karachi recovered in Hyderabad

2 hours ago
 Poets, scholars, researchers for digitalization of ..

Poets, scholars, researchers for digitalization of Shah Latif's poetry

2 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

2 hours ago
 Sainz gives Ferrari Italian GP hope after pipping ..

Sainz gives Ferrari Italian GP hope after pipping Verstappen to pole

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous