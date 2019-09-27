Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :German Bundesliga table before this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): RB Leipzig 5 4 1 0 13 3 13 Bayern Munich 5 3 2 0 16 4 11 Borussia Dortmund 5 3 1 1 15 7 10 Freiburg 5 3 1 1 11 4 10 Schalke 04 5 3 1 1 10 5 10 Bor.

Moenchengladbach 5 3 1 1 7 5 10 Bayer Leverkusen 5 3 1 1 8 7 10 Wolfsburg 5 2 3 0 8 4 9 Eintracht Frankfurt 5 2 1 2 7 7 7 Werder Bremen 5 2 0 3 8 12 6 Hoffenheim 5 1 2 2 4 7 5 Augsburg 5 1 2 2 7 11 5 Fortuna Duesseldorf 5 1 1 3 7 9 4 Union Berlin 5 1 1 3 5 10 4 Hertha Berlin 5 1 1 3 5 11 4 Cologne 5 1 0 4 4 11 3Mainz 05 5 1 0 4 5 15 3Paderborn 5 0 1 4 6 14 1