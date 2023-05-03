- Home
- Pakistan Today
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Football: German Cup Results
Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2023 | 02:10 AM
Berlin, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :German Cup results on Tuesday: Semi final Freiburg 1 (Gregoritsch 75) RB Leipzig 5 (Olmo 13, Henrichs 14, Szoboszlai 37, Nkunku 45+1, 90+7-p) Playing WednesdayStuttgart v Eintracht Frankfurt (1845 GMT)
Recent Stories
E& reports consolidated revenue of AED 13.0 billion in Q1 2023
Sheraa sets stage for UAE's next generation of entrepreneurs
Shurooq reveals new developments during their showcase at ATM 2023
Abu Dhabi Judicial Department discusses legal frameworks to protect environment ..
Number of Casualties of Internal Conflict in Sudan Increases to 550 - Health Min ..
Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia Ask Other NATO States to Step Up Air Defense Support ..
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
US troops ordered to Mexico border for migrant surge22 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz earns Zverev revenge, Medvedev out of Madrid Open42 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results1 hour ago
-
Freedom of press under attack worldwide: UN chief1 hour ago
-
Sudan warring parties agree 'in principle' to 7-day truce: S. Sudan govt1 hour ago
-
White House 'will not negotiate' on debt ceiling2 hours ago
-
Greece bans party linked to neo-Nazi group from May vote2 hours ago
-
Two Kenyan pastors face courts over cult massacre10 hours ago
-
U.S. dollar ticks up10 hours ago
-
U.S. stocks close lower10 hours ago
-
U.S. agricultural futures close mixed10 hours ago
-
Dust storm causes crashes of dozens vehicles in U.S. Illinois10 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.