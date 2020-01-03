UrduPoint.com
Football Injury Rules England's Burns Out Of South Africa Tour

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 02:10 AM

Football injury rules England's Burns out of South Africa tour

Cape Town, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :England opening batsman Rory Burns will miss the rest of the Test series in South Africa after suffering ligament damage on Thursday while playing football.

It was yet another blow to a squad hit hard by illness, while fast bowler Jofra Archer is a doubt to start at Newlands because of an elbow injury.

The game was part of tourists' warm-up training before the team's final practice ahead of the first Test, starting on Friday.

A statement from the England team said Burns would return home for further treatment and assessment as soon as possible.

Burns made 84 in the second innings of the first Test in Centurion, England's highest score in a match which they lost by 107 runs, while Archer's six wickets were the most in the match for the away side.

Zak Crawley is expected to replace Burns as Dom Sibley's opening partner on Friday.

