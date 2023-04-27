- Home
Football: Italian Cup Result
Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2023 | 02:10 AM
Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Italian Cup result on Wednesday: Semi-final, second legs Inter Milan 1 (Dimarco 15) Juventus 0 Inter Milan win 2-1 on aggregate Playing ThursdayFiorentina v Cremonese (1900 GMT)Fiorentina leading 2-0
