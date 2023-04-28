UrduPoint.com

Football: Italian Cup Result

Published April 28, 2023

Football: Italian Cup result

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Italian Cup result on Thursday: Semi-finals, second legs Fiorentina 0 Cremonese 0 Fiorentina win 2-0 on aggregate Played Wednesday Inter Milan 1 (Dimarco 15) Juventus 0 Inter Milan win 2-1 on aggregate -- Final on May 24 in Rome

More Stories From Miscellaneous

