Football: Italian Serie A Result
Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2022 | 11:40 PM
Rome, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :Italian Serie A result on Thursday: Salernitana 2 (Bonazzoli 7-pen, Verdi 67) Venezia 1 (Henry 58) -- Match one of four not played in January due to a spike of Covid-19 cases among Serie A teams.
