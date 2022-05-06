- Home
Football: Italian Serie A Result
Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2022 | 12:00 AM
Rome, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :Italian Serie A result on Thursday: Salernitana 2 (Bonazzoli 7-pen, Verdi 67) Venezia 1 (Henry 58) -- Match one of four not played in January due to a spike of Covid-19 cases among Serie A teams.
