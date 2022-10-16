Football: Italian Serie A results

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Italian Serie A results on Saturday: Inter Milan 2 (Martinez 14, Barella 58) Salernitana 0 Playing later (all times GMT) Lazio v Udinese, Spezia v Cremonese (both 1300), Napoli v Bologna (1600), Verona v AC Milan (1845) Monday Sampdoria v Roma (1630), Lecce v Fiorentina (1845) Played Saturday Empoli 1 (Haas 11) Monza 0Torino 0 Juventus 1 (Vlahovic 75)Atalanta 2 (Pasalic 45+1, Lookman 46) Sassuolo 1 (Kyriakopoulos 41)