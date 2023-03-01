UrduPoint.com

Football: Italian Serie A Results

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Italian Serie A results on Tuesday: Cremonese 2 (Tsadjout 17, Ciofani 83-pen) Roma 1 (Spinazzola 71) Playing later (GMT)Juventus v Torino (1945)

