Mansour bin Zayed crowns Sharjah FC as champion of UAE President’s Cup

Tens of thousands fleeing Sudan, as spectre of ethnic clashes, hunger looms: UN

FBI Queries Into US Persons Using FISA Authorities Declined in 2022 - ODNI

US, Allies Discuss Ukraine Air Defense, Sustainment During Meetings in Europe - ..

Work on Payment System for Russians in Turkey Ongoing - Kremlin

PSC chairman presents annual performance report to AJK President .