UrduPoint.com

Football: Italian Serie A Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2023 | 12:01 AM

Football: Italian Serie A results

Milan, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Early Italian Serie A results on Wednesday: Atalanta 3 (De Roon 32, Zappacosta 48, Muriel 54) Spezia 2 (Gyasi 18, Bourabia 64) Juventus 2 (Paredes 15, Vlahovic 40) Lecce 1 (Ceesay 37-pen) Salernitana 3 (Dia 10, 59, 81-pen) Fiorentina 3 (Gonzalez 36, Ikone 71, Biraghi 85) Sampdoria 0 Torino 2 (Buongiorno 31, Pellegri 90+5) Playing later (all times GMT) AC Milan v Cremonese, Monza v Roma, Verona v Inter Milan, Lazio v Sassuolo (all 1900) ThursdayEmpoli v Bologna, Udinese v Napoli (both 1845)

Related Topics

Roma Bologna Lecce Verona All Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

CBUAE raises base rate at 25 basis points

CBUAE raises base rate at 25 basis points

4 minutes ago
 U.S. Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 25 ba ..

U.S. Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 25 basis points

19 minutes ago
 Russian Investigative Committee Opens Criminal Cas ..

Russian Investigative Committee Opens Criminal Case After Drone Attack on Kremli ..

27 minutes ago
 Peru's Authorities Likely Violated Human Rights Du ..

Peru's Authorities Likely Violated Human Rights During Protests Last Year - Watc ..

25 minutes ago
 Reconciliation policy doesn't allow democracy to f ..

Reconciliation policy doesn't allow democracy to flourish: Fazal Ur Rehman

25 minutes ago
 Who is Ajay Banga, the next president of the World ..

Who is Ajay Banga, the next president of the World Bank?

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.