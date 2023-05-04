Football: Italian Serie A results

(@FahadShabbir)

Milan, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Early Italian Serie A results on Wednesday: Atalanta 3 (De Roon 32, Zappacosta 48, Muriel 54) Spezia 2 (Gyasi 18, Bourabia 64) Juventus 2 (Paredes 15, Vlahovic 40) Lecce 1 (Ceesay 37-pen) Salernitana 3 (Dia 10, 59, 81-pen) Fiorentina 3 (Gonzalez 36, Ikone 71, Biraghi 85) Sampdoria 0 Torino 2 (Buongiorno 31, Pellegri 90+5) Playing later (all times GMT) AC Milan v Cremonese, Monza v Roma, Verona v Inter Milan, Lazio v Sassuolo (all 1900) ThursdayEmpoli v Bologna, Udinese v Napoli (both 1845)