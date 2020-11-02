UrduPoint.com
Football: Italian Serie A Results - 1st Update

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 01:40 AM

Milan, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Italian Serie A results on Sunday: Udinese 1 (De Paul 48-pen) AC Milan 2 (Kessie 18, Ibrahimovic 83) Spezia 1 (Pobega 32) Juventus 4 (Morata 14, Ronaldo 59, 76-pen, Rabiot 68) Torino 3 (Bremer 19, Belotti 24-pen, Lukic 87) Lazio 4 (Pereira 15, Milinkovic-Savic 48, Immobile 90+5-pen, Caicedo 90+8) Playing later (all times GMT) Napoli v Sassuolo, Roma v Fiorentina (both 1700), Sampdoria v Genoa (1945) Played Saturday Crotone 1 (Nwankwo 40) Atalanta 2 (Muriel 26, 38) Inter Milan 2 (Brozovic 64, Perisic 90+2) Parma 2 (Gervinho 46, 62) Bologna 3 (Barrow 45, 56, Soriano 52) Cagliari 2 (Joao Pedro 15, Simeone 47) MondayHellas Verona v Benevento (1945)

