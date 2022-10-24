Football: Italian Serie A results - 2nd update

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Italian Serie A results on Sunday: Atalanta 0 Lazio 2 (Zaccagni 10, Felipe Anderson 52) Bologna 2 (Arnautovic 13-pen, Ferguson 35) Lecce 0 Udinese 1 (Deulofeu 26) Torino 2 (Aina 14, Pellegri 69) Playing later (all times GMT) Roma v Napoli (1845) Playing Monday Cremonese v Sampdoria (1630), Sassuolo v Verona (1845) Played Saturday Salernitana 1 (Mazzocchi 48) Spezia 0 AC Milan 4 (Diaz 16, 41, Origi 65, Leao 84) Monza 1 (Ranocchia 70) Fiorentina 3 (Cabral 33-pen, Ikone 60, Jovic 90) Inter 4 (Barella 2, Martinez 15, 73, Mkhitaryan 90+4) Friday Juventus 4 (Kean 8, McKennie 56, Rabiot 82, 90+4) Empoli 0 Lazio JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB