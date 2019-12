Football: Italian Serie A results

Milan, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Italian Serie A results on Sunday : Juventus 2 (Bonucci 20, Ronaldo 68-pen) Sassuolo 2 (Boga 22, Caputo 47) Playing later ( all times GMT) Inter Milan v SPAL, Lazio v Udinese, Parma v AC Milan ( all 1400), Napoli v Bologna (1700), Verona v Roma (1945) Played Saturday Brescia 0 Atalanta 3 (Pasalic 26, 60, Ilicic 90+2) Genoa 0 Torino 1 (Bremer 77) Fiorentina 0 Lecce 1 (La Mantia 50) MondayCagliari v Sampdoria (1945)

