Football: Italian Serie A results - collated

Milan, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Italian Serie A results on Tuesday: Verona 0 Udinese 0 Brescia 1 (Donnarumma 4) Juventus 2 (Chancellor 40-og, Pjanic 63) Playing Wednesday Roma v Atalanta (1700 GMT), Fiorentina v Sampdoria, Genoa v Bologna , Inter Milan v Lazio, Napoli v Cagliari , Parma v Sassuolo, SPAL v Lecce ( all 1900 GMT) ThursdayTorino v AC Milan (1900 GMT)

Share on Whatsapp

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..