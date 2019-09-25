Football: Italian Serie A Results - Collated
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 02:50 AM
Milan, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Italian Serie A results on Tuesday: Verona 0 Udinese 0 Brescia 1 (Donnarumma 4) Juventus 2 (Chancellor 40-og, Pjanic 63) Playing Wednesday Roma v Atalanta (1700 GMT), Fiorentina v Sampdoria, Genoa v Bologna, Inter Milan v Lazio, Napoli v Cagliari, Parma v Sassuolo, SPAL v Lecce (all 1900 GMT) ThursdayTorino v AC Milan (1900 GMT)