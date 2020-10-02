Football: Italian Serie A Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 11:00 AM
Milan, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Italian Serie A table before this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 2 2 0 0 8 0 6 Atalanta 2 2 0 0 8 3 6 Inter Milan 2 2 0 0 9 5 6 AC Milan 2 2 0 0 4 0 6 Hellas Verona 2 2 0 0 4 0 6 Juventus 2 1 1 0 5 2 4 Sassuolo 2 1 1 0 5 2 4 Bologna 2 1 0 1 4 3 3 Fiorentina 2 1 0 1 4 4 3 Spezia 2 1 0 1 3 4 3 Lazio 2 1 0 1 3 4 3 Benevento 2 1 0 1 5 7 3 Genoa 2 1 0 1 4 7 3 Cagliari 2 0 1 1 1 3 1 Roma 2 0 1 1 2 5 1 Torino 2 0 0 2 2 5 0 Udinese 2 0 0 2 0 3 0 Sampdoria 2 0 0 2 2 6 0Crotone 2 0 0 2 1 6 0Parma 2 0 0 2 1 6 0