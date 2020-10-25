Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): AC Milan 4 4 0 0 9 1 12 Sassuolo 5 3 2 0 16 9 11 Inter Milan 5 3 1 1 13 8 10 Atalanta 5 3 0 2 15 12 9 Sampdoria 5 3 0 2 10 8 9 Napoli 4 3 0 1 12 4 8 Juventus 4 2 2 0 9 3 8 Hellas Verona 4 2 1 1 4 1 7 Roma 4 2 1 1 8 7 7 Cagliari 5 2 1 2 10 12 7 Lazio 5 2 1 2 6 9 7 Benevento 4 2 0 2 8 12 6 Fiorentina 4 1 1 2 7 8 4 Spezia 4 1 1 2 5 9 4 Genoa 4 1 1 2 4 9 4 Udinese 4 1 0 3 3 6 3 Parma 4 1 0 3 4 9 3 Bologna 5 1 0 4 8 10 3 Torino 4 0 1 3 7 11 1 Crotone 5 0 1 4 5 15 1 Note: Napoli handed 3-0 defeat and deducted one point for no-show against Juventus on October 4