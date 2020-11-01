Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Italian Serie A table ahead of Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): AC Milan 5 4 1 0 12 4 13 Atalanta 6 4 0 2 17 13 12 Napoli 5 4 0 1 14 5 11 Sassuolo 5 3 2 0 16 9 11 Inter Milan 6 3 2 1 15 10 11 Juventus 5 2 3 0 10 4 9 Sampdoria 5 3 0 2 10 8 9 Hellas Verona 5 2 2 1 5 2 8 Roma 5 2 2 1 11 10 8 Fiorentina 5 2 1 2 10 10 7 Cagliari 5 2 1 2 10 12 7 Lazio 5 2 1 2 6 9 7 Benevento 5 2 0 3 9 14 6 Spezia 5 1 2 2 7 11 5 Parma 6 1 2 3 8 13 5 Genoa 4 1 1 2 4 9 4 Bologna 5 1 0 4 8 10 3 Udinese 5 1 0 4 5 9 3 Torino 4 0 1 3 7 11 1 Crotone 6 0 1 5 6 17 1 Note: Napoli handed 3-0 defeat and deducted one point for no-show against Juventus on October 4