Football: Italian Serie A Table

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 12:20 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Italian Serie A table after Wednesday's rescheduled match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): AC Milan 6 5 1 0 14 5 16 Sassuolo 6 4 2 0 18 9 14 Juventus 6 3 3 0 14 5 12 Atalanta 6 4 0 2 17 13 12 Napoli 6 4 0 2 14 7 11 Inter Milan 6 3 2 1 15 10 11 Hellas Verona 6 3 2 1 8 3 11 Roma 6 3 2 1 13 10 11 Sampdoria 6 3 1 2 11 9 10 Lazio 6 3 1 2 10 12 10 Fiorentina 6 2 1 3 10 12 7 Cagliari 6 2 1 3 12 15 7 Bologna 6 2 0 4 11 12 6 Benevento 6 2 0 4 10 17 6 Parma 6 1 2 3 8 13 5 Genoa 6 1 2 3 6 12 5 Spezia 6 1 2 3 8 15 5 Torino 6 1 1 4 12 16 4 Udinese 6 1 0 5 6 11 3 Crotone 6 0 1 5 6 17 1 Note: Napoli handed 3-0 defeat and deducted one point for no-show against Juventus on October 4

