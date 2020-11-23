Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Italian Serie A table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Sassuolo 8 5 3 0 20 9 18 AC Milan 7 5 2 0 16 7 17 Roma 8 5 2 1 19 11 17 Juventus 8 4 4 0 17 6 16 Inter Milan 8 4 3 1 20 13 15 Napoli 7 5 0 2 15 7 14 Atalanta 8 4 2 2 18 14 14 Lazio 8 4 2 2 13 13 14 Hellas Verona 8 3 3 2 10 7 12 Sampdoria 8 3 1 4 12 13 10 Cagliari 8 3 1 4 14 17 10 Bologna 8 3 0 5 13 14 9 Spezia 8 2 3 3 11 15 9 Benevento 8 3 0 5 11 20 9 Fiorentina 8 2 2 4 10 13 8 Udinese 8 2 1 5 7 11 7 Parma 8 1 3 4 8 16 6 Torino 8 1 2 5 14 20 5 Genoa 8 1 2 5 7 16 5 Crotone 8 0 2 6 6 19 2 Note: Napoli handed 3-0 defeat and deducted one point for no-show against Juventus on October 4