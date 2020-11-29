UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 12:40 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Italian Serie A table before Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): AC Milan 8 6 2 0 19 8 20 Inter Milan 9 5 3 1 23 13 18 Sassuolo 9 5 3 1 20 12 18 Roma 8 5 2 1 19 11 17 Juventus 9 4 5 0 18 7 17 Napoli 8 5 0 3 16 10 14 Atalanta 8 4 2 2 18 14 14 Lazio 8 4 2 2 13 13 14 Hellas Verona 8 3 3 2 10 7 12 Sampdoria 8 3 1 4 12 13 10 Cagliari 8 3 1 4 14 17 10 Benevento 9 3 1 5 12 21 10 Bologna 8 3 0 5 13 14 9 Spezia 8 2 3 3 11 15 9 Fiorentina 8 2 2 4 10 13 8 Udinese 8 2 1 5 7 11 7 Parma 8 1 3 4 8 16 6 Torino 8 1 2 5 14 20 5 Genoa 8 1 2 5 7 16 5 Crotone 8 0 2 6 6 19 2 Note: Napoli handed 3-0 defeat and deducted one point for no-show against Juventus on October 4

Related Topics

Roma Crotone Parma Bologna Cagliari Benevento Verona Genoa October Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

FM Qureshi meets Niger Prime Minister; reiterates ..

18 minutes ago

FM Qureshi, Kuwait counterpart discuss bilateral t ..

18 minutes ago

Violent Protests in France Leave 37 Police Officer ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister felicitates Sikhs on Baba Guru Nana ..

1 hour ago

SBC hold elections to elect 5 district members

1 hour ago

PDM an alliance of rejected elements: Chief Minist ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.