Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Italian Serie A table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): AC Milan 9 7 2 0 21 8 23 Inter Milan 9 5 3 1 23 13 18 Sassuolo 9 5 3 1 20 12 18 Roma 8 5 2 1 19 11 17 Juventus 9 4 5 0 18 7 17 Hellas Verona 9 4 3 2 12 7 15 Napoli 8 5 0 3 16 10 14 Atalanta 9 4 2 3 18 16 14 Lazio 9 4 2 3 14 16 14 Bologna 9 4 0 5 14 14 12 Cagliari 9 3 2 4 16 19 11 Sampdoria 8 3 1 4 12 13 10 Udinese 9 3 1 5 10 12 10 Spezia 9 2 4 3 13 17 10 Benevento 9 3 1 5 12 21 10 Fiorentina 9 2 2 5 10 15 8 Parma 8 1 3 4 8 16 6 Torino 8 1 2 5 14 20 5 Genoa 8 1 2 5 7 16 5 Crotone 9 0 2 7 6 20 2 Note: Napoli handed 3-0 defeat and deducted one point for no-show against Juventus on October 4