Football: Italian Serie A Table

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 12:40 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Italian Serie A table before Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): AC Milan 10 8 2 0 23 9 26 Sassuolo 11 6 4 1 21 12 22 Inter Milan 10 6 3 1 26 14 21 Napoli 10 7 0 3 24 10 20 Juventus 10 5 5 0 20 8 20 Roma 10 5 3 2 19 15 18 Lazio 10 5 2 3 16 17 17 Hellas Verona 10 4 4 2 13 8 16 Atalanta 9 4 2 3 18 16 14 Udinese 10 4 1 5 13 14 13 Bologna 10 4 0 6 15 17 12 Cagliari 10 3 3 4 17 20 12 Sampdoria 10 3 2 5 15 17 11 Benevento 11 3 2 6 12 22 11 Parma 10 2 4 4 10 17 10 Spezia 11 2 4 5 15 23 10 Fiorentina 10 2 3 5 11 16 9 Genoa 10 1 3 6 9 19 6 Torino 11 1 3 7 19 27 6 Crotone 11 1 2 8 10 25 5 Note: Napoli handed 3-0 defeat and deducted one point for no-show against Juventus on October 4

