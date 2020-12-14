Football: Italian Serie A table

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Italian Serie A table before Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): AC Milan 10 8 2 0 23 9 26 Inter Milan 11 7 3 1 29 15 24 Napoli 11 8 0 3 26 11 23 Juventus 11 6 5 0 23 9 23 Sassuolo 11 6 4 1 21 12 22 Roma 11 6 3 2 24 16 21 Hellas Verona 11 5 4 2 15 9 19 Atalanta 10 5 2 3 21 16 17 Lazio 11 5 2 4 17 19 17 Udinese 10 4 1 5 13 14 13 Cagliari 11 3 3 5 18 23 12 Bologna 11 4 0 7 16 22 12 Sampdoria 11 3 2 6 16 19 11 Benevento 11 3 2 6 12 22 11 Parma 10 2 4 4 10 17 10 Spezia 11 2 4 5 15 23 10 Fiorentina 11 2 3 6 11 19 9 Torino 11 1 3 7 19 27 6 Genoa 11 1 3 7 10 22 6 Crotone 11 1 2 8 10 25 5 Note: Napoli handed 3-0 defeat and deducted one point for no-show against Juventus on October 4