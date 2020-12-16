Football: Italian Serie A table

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Italian Serie A table after Tuesday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): AC Milan 11 8 3 0 25 11 27 Inter Milan 11 7 3 1 29 15 24 Napoli 11 8 0 3 26 11 23 Juventus 11 6 5 0 23 9 23 Sassuolo 11 6 4 1 21 12 22 Roma 11 6 3 2 24 16 21 Hellas Verona 11 5 4 2 15 9 19 Lazio 12 5 3 4 18 20 18 Atalanta 10 5 2 3 21 16 17 Udinese 11 4 2 5 13 14 14 Cagliari 11 3 3 5 18 23 12 Bologna 11 4 0 7 16 22 12 Benevento 12 3 3 6 13 23 12 Sampdoria 11 3 2 6 16 19 11 Parma 11 2 5 4 12 19 11 Spezia 11 2 4 5 15 23 10 Fiorentina 11 2 3 6 11 19 9 Torino 11 1 3 7 19 27 6 Genoa 11 1 3 7 10 22 6 Crotone 12 1 3 8 10 25 6 Note: Napoli handed 3-0 defeat and deducted one point for no-show against Juventus on October 4