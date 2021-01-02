UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 09:00 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Italian Serie A table ahead of Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): AC Milan 14 10 4 0 32 16 34 Inter Milan 14 10 3 1 34 17 33 Roma 14 8 3 3 31 23 27 Sassuolo 14 7 5 2 26 17 26 Napoli 13 8 1 4 27 12 25 Juventus 13 6 6 1 25 13 24 Atalanta 13 6 4 3 28 20 22 Lazio 14 6 3 5 22 23 21 Hellas Verona 14 5 5 4 18 14 20 Benevento 14 5 3 6 17 23 18 Sampdoria 14 5 2 7 23 24 17 Udinese 13 4 3 6 14 17 15 Bologna 14 4 3 7 21 27 15 Fiorentina 14 3 5 6 16 21 14 Cagliari 14 3 5 6 21 27 14 Parma 14 2 6 6 13 25 12 Spezia 14 2 5 7 19 29 11 Genoa 14 2 4 8 14 27 10Crotone 14 2 3 9 13 29 9Torino 14 1 5 8 22 32 8

