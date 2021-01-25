Football: Italian Serie A Table
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 02:20 AM
Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Italian Serie A table before Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): AC Milan 19 13 4 2 39 22 43 Inter Milan 19 12 5 2 45 23 41 Roma 19 11 4 4 41 32 37 Juventus 18 10 6 2 37 18 36 Atalanta 19 10 6 3 44 23 36 Napoli 18 11 1 6 41 19 34 Lazio 19 10 4 5 32 26 34 Hellas Verona 19 8 6 5 25 18 30 Sassuolo 19 8 6 5 32 29 30 Sampdoria 18 7 2 9 28 29 23 Benevento 19 6 4 9 23 36 22 Fiorentina 19 5 6 8 20 30 21 Bologna 19 5 5 9 24 33 20 Udinese 19 4 6 9 20 28 18 Spezia 19 4 6 9 26 36 18 Genoa 19 4 6 9 19 30 18 Torino 19 2 8 9 28 37 14 Cagliari 19 3 5 11 23 37 14Parma 18 2 7 9 14 34 13Crotone 19 3 3 13 22 43 12