UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 09:30 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Italian Serie A table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Inter Milan 32 23 7 2 71 29 76 AC Milan 32 20 6 6 60 38 66 Atalanta 32 19 8 5 73 39 65 Juventus 32 19 8 5 64 29 65 --------------------------- Napoli 32 20 3 9 71 37 63 Lazio 31 18 4 9 53 46 58 ------------------------ Roma 32 16 7 9 56 48 55 Sassuolo 32 13 10 9 54 50 49 Sampdoria 32 12 6 14 43 46 42 Hellas Verona 32 11 8 13 40 40 41 Bologna 32 10 8 14 44 48 38 Udinese 32 9 9 14 34 42 36 Fiorentina 32 8 9 15 41 53 33 Genoa 32 7 12 13 35 48 33 Spezia 32 8 9 15 42 60 33 Torino 31 6 13 12 46 54 31 Benevento 32 7 10 15 35 62 31 ----------------------------- Cagliari 32 7 7 18 36 54 28 Parma 32 3 11 18 33 66 20 Crotone 32 4 3 25 38 80 15 Note: Top four qualify for Champions League; fifth and sixth qualify for Europa League; bottom three relegated

Related Topics

Roma Crotone Parma Bologna Cagliari Benevento Verona Genoa Top Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

13 minutes ago

101,239 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

9 hours ago

Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communities mo ..

10 hours ago

KIU, Serena Hotel celebrate Earth Day 2021

9 hours ago

Sindh govt to comply with NCOC advisory to contain ..

9 hours ago

Covid 3rd wave peak in France 'appears to be behin ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.