Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Italian Serie A table before this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Inter Milan 33 24 7 2 72 29 79 Atalanta 33 20 8 5 78 39 68 Napoli 33 21 3 9 73 37 66 Juventus 33 19 9 5 65 30 66 --------------------------- AC Milan 33 20 6 7 60 41 66 Lazio 32 19 4 9 56 46 61 ------------------------ Roma 33 16 7 10 58 51 55 Sassuolo 33 14 10 9 55 50 52 Sampdoria 33 12 6 15 43 47 42 Hellas Verona 33 11 8 14 40 41 41 Udinese 33 10 9 14 38 44 39 Bologna 33 10 8 15 44 53 38 Genoa 33 8 12 13 37 48 36 Fiorentina 33 8 10 15 42 54 34 Spezia 33 8 9 16 42 62 33 Torino 32 6 13 13 46 56 31 Cagliari 33 8 7 18 39 56 31 ----------------------------- Benevento 33 7 10 16 37 66 31Parma 33 3 11 19 36 70 20Crotone 33 5 3 25 42 83 18