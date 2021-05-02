UrduPoint.com
Football: Italian Serie A Table

Sun 02nd May 2021

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Inter Milan 34 25 7 2 74 29 82 AC Milan 34 21 6 7 62 41 69 Atalanta 33 20 8 5 78 39 68 Napoli 33 21 3 9 73 37 66 ------------------------- Juventus 33 19 9 5 65 30 66 Lazio 33 20 4 9 60 49 64 ------------------------ Roma 33 16 7 10 58 51 55 Sassuolo 33 14 10 9 55 50 52 Sampdoria 33 12 6 15 43 47 42 Hellas Verona 34 11 9 14 41 42 42 Udinese 33 10 9 14 38 44 39 Bologna 33 10 8 15 44 53 38 Genoa 34 8 12 14 40 52 36 Fiorentina 33 8 10 15 42 54 34 Spezia 34 8 10 16 43 63 34 Torino 32 6 13 13 46 56 31 Cagliari 33 8 7 18 39 56 31 --------------------------- Benevento 34 7 10 17 37 68 31 Parma 33 3 11 19 36 70 20 Crotone 34 5 3 26 42 85 18 -- relegated Note: Top four qualify for Champions League; fifth and sixth qualify for Europa League; bottom three relegated

