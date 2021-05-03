UrduPoint.com
Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Italian Serie A table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Inter Milan 34 25 7 2 74 29 82 -- champions Atalanta 34 20 9 5 79 40 69 Juventus 34 20 9 5 67 31 69 AC Milan 34 21 6 7 62 41 69 ------------------------- Napoli 34 21 4 9 74 38 67 Lazio 33 20 4 9 60 49 64 ------------------------ Roma 34 16 7 11 58 53 55 Sassuolo 34 14 11 9 56 51 53 Sampdoria 34 13 6 15 45 47 45 Hellas Verona 34 11 9 14 41 42 42 Udinese 34 10 9 15 39 46 39 Bologna 34 10 9 15 47 56 39 Genoa 34 8 12 14 40 52 36 Fiorentina 34 8 11 15 45 57 35 Spezia 34 8 10 16 43 63 34 Cagliari 34 8 8 18 40 57 32 Torino 32 6 13 13 46 56 31 --------------------------- Benevento 34 7 10 17 37 68 31 Parma 33 3 11 19 36 70 20 Crotone 34 5 3 26 42 85 18 -- relegated Note: Top four qualify for Champions League; fifth and sixth qualify for Europa League; bottom three relegated JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB

